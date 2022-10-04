Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Marten Transport by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 521,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 85,701 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 280,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Marten Transport by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at $1,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Stock Performance

MRTN opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $329.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $236,477.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Marten Transport Profile

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.