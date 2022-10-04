Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.90 on October 28th

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Price Performance

Shares of MNP stock opened at GBX 294 ($3.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 15.00 and a quick ratio of 15.00. The company has a market capitalization of £237.91 million and a P/E ratio of 3,177.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 315.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 314.64. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a one year low of GBX 275.51 ($3.33) and a one year high of GBX 437 ($5.28).

Get Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust alerts:

About Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust

(Get Rating)

Read More

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.