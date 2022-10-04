Masari (MSR) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Masari (MSR) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. Masari has a market capitalization of $123,851.01 and $12.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Masari coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Masari alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00019780 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001462 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000319 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Masari

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.