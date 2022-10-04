Masari Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.00 (MSR)

Masari (MSR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Masari coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Masari has a total market cap of $123,851.01 and $12.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Masari has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00019780 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001462 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000319 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org.

Buying and Selling Masari

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

