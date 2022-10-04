Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $144.54 on Thursday. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $112.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. Masimo’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Masimo by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,226 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 410,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,537,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

