MASQ Price Reaches $0.0648 (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $89,872.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About MASQ

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MASQ is masq.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise.”

