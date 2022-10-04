MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Short Interest Up 14.4% in September

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 483,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCFT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 90,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 3.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.81.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 62.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasterCraft Boat

(Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.