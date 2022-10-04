MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $42,153.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00296702 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00130616 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00064216 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00038951 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

