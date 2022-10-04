Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC) Short Interest Up 9.4% in September

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Maxpro Capital Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 59.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JMAC stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. Maxpro Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

About Maxpro Capital Acquisition

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

Featured Stories

