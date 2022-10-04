MContent Self Reported Market Cap Hits $9.55 Million (MCONTENT)

MContent (MCONTENT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. MContent has a total market cap of $9.55 million and approximately $192,595.00 worth of MContent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MContent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MContent has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004537 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00043940 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $322.20 or 0.01604991 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.

MContent Coin Profile

MCONTENT is a coin. It was first traded on July 10th, 2021. MContent’s total supply is 5,898,803,072,066,490 coins. The Reddit community for MContent is https://reddit.com/r/MContent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MContent’s official website is www.mcontent.net. MContent’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MContent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MContent is introducing a digital content market place that aims to build a collaborative content ecosystem with the core purpose of seed funding, incubating and curating film makers and content producers around the World.This platform will create direct financing and investments for deserving content creators, film professionals and media artists who have the talent but not the resources giving them access to global investors as well as a global audience.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MContent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MContent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MContent using one of the exchanges listed above.

