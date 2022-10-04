MDsquare (TMED) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.23 Million

MDsquare (TMED) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. MDsquare has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $23,426.00 worth of MDsquare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MDsquare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MDsquare has traded up 247.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MDsquare

MDsquare launched on October 20th, 2018. MDsquare’s total supply is 28,000,000,000 coins. The official website for MDsquare is www.mdsqr.io/en.html. MDsquare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MDsquare is medium.com/@mdsquare.

MDsquare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TMED remote health care platform is designed to enable medical institutions to effectively utilize medical resources to provide health care beyond the time, physical distance constraints. This has the objective of expanding the medical market.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MDsquare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MDsquare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MDsquare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

