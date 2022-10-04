Media Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $624,018.00 (MEDIA)

Media Network (MEDIA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Media Network has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $624,018.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Media Network has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Media Network coin can currently be bought for $7.84 or 0.00039012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010731 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00142653 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $356.75 or 0.01775827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00253945 BTC.

About Media Network

Media Network’s official website is media.network. Media Network’s official Twitter account is @Media_FDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Media Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Media Network is a new protocol that bypasses traditional CDN providers’ centralized approach for a self-governed and open source solution where everyone can participate. A distributed economy that enables anyone with spare bandwidth resources to monetize them, earning MEDIA Network Tokens in exchange for their contributions to the network.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Media Network is a new protocol that bypasses traditional CDN providers' centralized approach for a self-governed and open source solution where everyone can participate. A distributed economy that enables anyone with spare bandwidth resources to monetize them, earning MEDIA Network Tokens in exchange for their contributions to the network."

