Medica Group Plc (MGP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.93 on November 4th

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Medica Group Trading Down 3.0 %

LON MGP opened at GBX 130 ($1.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 154.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 155.22. The company has a market capitalization of £159.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,233.33. Medica Group has a 12 month low of GBX 120.50 ($1.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 179.50 ($2.17).

About Medica Group

Medica Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. It offers NightHawk, an out-of-hours service, which provides emergency reporting services through radiologists for stroke and major trauma; cardiac, computerized tomography (CT) colonography, PET CT and nuclear medicine, CT Cone Beam, DEXA, audit, and MR prostate services; AI powered CT Brain solution for detection of intracranial haemorrhage to acute teleradiology reporting workflow; and elective scanning services.

