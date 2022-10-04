Medica Group Plc (MGP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.93 on November 4th

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Medica Group Trading Down 3.0 %
LON MGP opened at GBX 130 ($1.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 154.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 155.22. The company has a market capitalization of £159.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,233.33. Medica Group has a 12 month low of GBX 120.50 ($1.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 179.50 ($2.17).
About Medica Group
