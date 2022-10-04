MediShares (MDS) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MediShares (MDS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a market capitalization of $691,800.00 and approximately $12,454.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MediShares

MediShares’ genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org.

Buying and Selling MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is a Ethereum based, decentralized, open-source mutual aid marketplace. Anyone can join a mutual aid scheme through sending variable amount of MDS to a smart contract.. Anyone can become a mutual aid insurer based on the smart contract templates provided by MediShares, and can profit from it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

