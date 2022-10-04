Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 337,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP opened at $160.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $231.00.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medpace will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 22,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 22,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,012,628.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 520,388 shares of company stock valued at $81,752,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medpace by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 18.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 695,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,750,000 after purchasing an additional 108,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Medpace by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 688,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.