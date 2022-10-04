Membrana Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (MBN)

Membrana (MBN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Membrana coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Membrana has traded 186.1% higher against the dollar. Membrana has a market capitalization of $61,790.71 and $196.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,308.82 or 1.00018420 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00051201 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00063801 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021711 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Membrana Coin Profile

Membrana is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 379,943,490 coins. Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io. The official website for Membrana is membrana.io. Membrana’s official message board is medium.com/@membrana.

Membrana Coin Trading

