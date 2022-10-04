Memecoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $75,118.00 (MEM)

Memecoin (MEM) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Memecoin has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $75,118.00 worth of Memecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Memecoin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Memecoin Coin Profile

Memecoin’s launch date was June 10th, 2021. Memecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Memecoin is https://reddit.com/r/MemeExplorers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Memecoin’s official Twitter account is @MemeExplorers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Memecoin is meme.com.

Buying and Selling Memecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Memetic assets are financial instruments in the form of ERC-20 smart contracts known as “mTokens” representing any particular meme. These mTokens are purchased, swapped and traded on the platforms Meme Markets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

