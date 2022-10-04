MemePad Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (MEPAD)

MemePad (MEPAD) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, MemePad has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. MemePad has a market cap of $810,591.00 and $152,914.00 worth of MemePad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MemePad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MemePad

MemePad was first traded on April 25th, 2021. MemePad’s total supply is 395,796,592 coins. MemePad’s official Twitter account is @MemePadlaunch and its Facebook page is accessible here. MemePad’s official website is memepad.co.

Buying and Selling MemePad

According to CryptoCompare, “MemePad V2 allows anyone to launch a token on the Binance Smart Chain in a simple, decentralized, and automated way using an innovative UI.Token Creators & Developers can now use MemePad to raise funds for their BEP-20 tokens, without any supervision or interference from the launchpad team itself.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MemePad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MemePad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MemePad using one of the exchanges listed above.

