MerchDAO Hits 1-Day Volume of $17,099.00 (MRCH)

MerchDAO (MRCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. MerchDAO has a total market cap of $325,305.00 and $17,099.00 worth of MerchDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MerchDAO has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One MerchDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MerchDAO

MerchDAO’s launch date was March 19th, 2021. MerchDAO’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins. MerchDAO’s official Twitter account is @MerchDao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MerchDAO is merchdao.com.

MerchDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MerchDAO is a blockchain-based marketplace for limited-edition and unique items. It allows users to propose new items and vote to decide what should be produced and sold. MerchDAO token holders can earn rewards for participating in the governance process.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MerchDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MerchDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MerchDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

