Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 409,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,413,000 after buying an additional 63,975 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,145,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,447,000 after buying an additional 160,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,286,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

