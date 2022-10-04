Mercor Finance Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (MRCR)

Mercor Finance (MRCR) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Mercor Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercor Finance has a total market cap of $212,191.00 and approximately $20,288.00 worth of Mercor Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mercor Finance has traded down 26.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mercor Finance Profile

Mercor Finance’s genesis date was April 26th, 2021. Mercor Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercor Finance’s official website is mercor.finance. Mercor Finance’s official Twitter account is @MercorFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mercor Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercor’s mission is to disrupt and democratize the global algorithmic trading market by building a bridge between algorithmic trading and everyday investors worldwide.Mercor will democratize certain aspects of the platform, which will give Mercor token holders certain benefits and rights. The MRCR token will be used throughout the platform for multiple use cases.lding a bridge between algorithmic trading and everyday investors worldwide.”

