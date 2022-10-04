Mercurial Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.38 Million (MER)

Mercurial Finance (MER) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Mercurial Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $15,650.00 worth of Mercurial Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mercurial Finance has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Mercurial Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mercurial Finance Profile

Mercurial Finance launched on April 30th, 2021. Mercurial Finance’s total supply is 237,835,488 coins. Mercurial Finance’s official website is www.mercurial.finance. Mercurial Finance’s official Twitter account is @darcrus.

Buying and Selling Mercurial Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercurial vaults are market-making vaults providing low slippage swaps for stables, while also improving LP profits with dynamic fees and flexible capital allocation.Mercurial Protocol is designed to have a wide range of mechanisms for accruing value to MER holders.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Mercurial vaults are market-making vaults providing low slippage swaps for stables, while also improving LP profits with dynamic fees and flexible capital allocation.Mercurial Protocol is designed to have a wide range of mechanisms for accruing value to MER holders."

