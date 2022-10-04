Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MACK opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 million, a PE ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 217,717 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 97,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

