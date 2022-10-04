MetaHash Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $28,523.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $28,523.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000398 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010726 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About #MetaHash
#MetaHash was first traded on June 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,701,223,854 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash.
Buying and Selling #MetaHash
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
