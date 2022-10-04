MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives $76.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.92.
Several brokerages have commented on MET. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MET opened at $62.62 on Friday. MetLife has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average of $65.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
