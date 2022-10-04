MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives $76.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.92.

Several brokerages have commented on MET. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

MetLife Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $62.62 on Friday. MetLife has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average of $65.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.