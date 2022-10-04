Metronome (MET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.09 Million

Metronome (MET) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00004801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $15,400.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,498,854 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io.

Metronome Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome released in December 2017, is a cross-chain DeFi token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.