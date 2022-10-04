Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,096,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,381 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,874,000 after purchasing an additional 64,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.92, for a total value of $10,759,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,174,940.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $591,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,133.36 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,081.67 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,258.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1,257.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

