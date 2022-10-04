MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,574 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,513,000 after buying an additional 1,749,408 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $65,783,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,556,000 after purchasing an additional 825,416 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1,410.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 798,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,480,000 after acquiring an additional 745,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after purchasing an additional 639,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Janet Swartz acquired 14,230 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Swartz bought 14,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at $696,022.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.04.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.97.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.