MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Update

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,728,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MGT Capital Investments Price Performance
MGT Capital Investments stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. MGT Capital Investments has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
About MGT Capital Investments
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGT Capital Investments (MGTI)
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
- The Institutions Bought CarMax In Q3, Now It’s Cheaper
- FedEx Will Deliver Better News in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for MGT Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGT Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.