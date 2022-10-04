MIB Coin Price Tops $0.0006 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $105,703.95 and $547.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 453,736,502 coins and its circulating supply is 176,434,574 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

