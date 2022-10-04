Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 4.3 %

MCHP stock opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

