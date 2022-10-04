Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Short Interest Update

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Micron Solutions Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MICR opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.32. Micron Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32.

Get Micron Solutions alerts:

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer for the medical device, defense, and life sciences markets. It offers precision machining, thermoplastic injection molding, mold making products; sensors; orthopedic implants and devices; and diagnostic test kits. The company provides solutions for medical, orthopedics, consumer, and automotive industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.