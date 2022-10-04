Microtuber Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week (MCT)

Microtuber (MCT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. Microtuber has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $28,631.00 worth of Microtuber was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Microtuber coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Microtuber has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,354.36 or 0.06731020 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00080910 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000130 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Microtuber Coin Profile

Microtuber (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. The Reddit community for Microtuber is https://reddit.com/r/Microtuber and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Microtuber’s official Twitter account is @1717token_300 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Microtuber Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Microtuber directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Microtuber should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Microtuber using one of the exchanges listed above.

