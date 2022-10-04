Midas Price Down 1.4% This Week (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Midas has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Midas has a total market capitalization of $75.84 million and approximately $743,548.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas coin can now be bought for approximately $29.09 or 0.00145082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Midas alerts:

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Mirai (MIRAI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000148 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Midas Coin Profile

MIDAS is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 coins. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_news and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Dollar Protocol is designed by the Midas Protocol team as the algorithmic stablecoin on Binance Smart Chain. Midas Dollar is a solution that can adjust its supply deterministically to move the price of the token in the direction of a target price to bring programmability and interoperability to DeFi. The official Midas Dollar Share ticker is “MDS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “MIDAS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.