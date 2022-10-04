Million (MM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.73 Million

Million (MM) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Million coin can currently be purchased for $2.73 or 0.00013575 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Million has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. Million has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $98,123.00 worth of Million was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,105.92 or 1.00056579 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00051797 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009955 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00063774 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00078173 BTC.

Million Coin Profile

MM is a coin. Million’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Million’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Million is https://reddit.com/r/milliontoken.

Million Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The MM Platform is designed to protect the global value of E-data, allowing users to quickly share and protect their own value and copyright. It combines centralized DB and decentralized Dapp to provide a cryptographic ecosystem that can pursue mutual benefits among users. Telegram | Kakao Talk “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Million directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Million should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Million using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

