Mina Price Hits $0.59 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, Mina has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $414.29 million and $14.30 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002936 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 697,078,043 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina is a light blockchain, powered by participants. It'sbuilding a privacy-preserving gateway between the real world and crypto — and the infrastructure for the secure, democratic future we all deserve. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

