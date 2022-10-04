MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MIND C.T.I. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MIND C.T.I. stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. MIND C.T.I. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

Institutional Trading of MIND C.T.I.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND C.T.I. stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of MIND C.T.I. worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.