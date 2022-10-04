MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MIND C.T.I. Trading Down 0.4 %

MNDO stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. MIND C.T.I. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $42.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND C.T.I. stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of MIND C.T.I. worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

