Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Down 8.9% in September

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Mind Cure Health Trading Down 17.7 %
OTCMKTS:MCURF opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Mind Cure Health has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.
About Mind Cure Health
