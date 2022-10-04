Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Down 8.9% in September

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Mind Cure Health Trading Down 17.7 %

OTCMKTS:MCURF opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Mind Cure Health has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

About Mind Cure Health

Mind Cure Health Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes mental health and wellness products in North America. It focuses on the development of digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to rapidly scale science-backed and evidence-based mental health therapy.

