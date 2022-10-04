MiniSwap (MINI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.80 Million

MiniSwap (MINI) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, MiniSwap has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One MiniSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MiniSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $32,177.00 worth of MiniSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiniSwap Profile

MiniSwap’s launch date was August 3rd, 2020. MiniSwap’s total supply is 149,527,648 coins. The official website for MiniSwap is www.miniswap.org. MiniSwap’s official Twitter account is @Mini_Swap.

MiniSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniSwap is designed to enable a connected network of DeFi ecosystems. MiniSwap provides a decentralised platform for exercising financial products.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiniSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiniSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

