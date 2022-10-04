Minter HUB Price Up 20.7% Over Last 7 Days (HUB)

Minter HUB (HUB) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, Minter HUB has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Minter HUB coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.26 or 0.00080865 BTC on exchanges. Minter HUB has a total market capitalization of $7.33 million and $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,100.85 or 0.99982818 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004623 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00050746 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00063845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00078054 BTC.

Minter HUB Profile

Minter HUB (CRYPTO:HUB) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2019. The Reddit community for Minter HUB is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Minter HUB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hub puts identity data back into the hands of users and gives people a new level of economic opportunity and financial freedom. By encoding identity and reputation on the blockchain, Hub is the next digital identity protocol that is interoperable across multiple platforms. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter HUB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter HUB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter HUB using one of the exchanges listed above.

