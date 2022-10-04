MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Hits $0.0453 on Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.41 million and $81,822.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,972.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00020915 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00272887 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00138681 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.35 or 0.00732597 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.37 or 0.00607582 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000826 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps.MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

