Mirai Self Reported Market Cap Tops $120,178.76 (MIRAI)

Mirai (MIRAI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Mirai has a total market capitalization of $120,178.76 and $70,322.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirai has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145081 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Mirai Coin Profile
Mirai (CRYPTO:MIRAI) is a coin. The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai and its Facebook page is accessible here.
