MiraQle Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges (MQL)

MiraQle (MQL) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. MiraQle has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and approximately $46,108.00 worth of MiraQle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MiraQle has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One MiraQle coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MiraQle Coin Profile

MiraQle’s launch date was June 30th, 2020. MiraQle’s total supply is 1,999,925,196 coins. MiraQle’s official Twitter account is @MIRAQLE_MQL and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiraQle’s official website is miraqle.io.

MiraQle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiraQle aims to establish a decentralized entertainment ecosystem that reshapes the landscape for fans to produce what they consume as end-users actively.MiraQle Token (MQL) combines blockchain technology with the global music industry. Fans become the next producers of their favorite artists, participate in producing their dream albums, and claim ownership through various celebrity NFT media artworks as they declare to be the genuine end-users of the global entertainment industry.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiraQle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiraQle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiraQle using one of the exchanges listed above.

