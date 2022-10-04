Mist 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $75,393.00 (MIST)

Mist (MIST) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Mist has a market cap of $16.17 million and $75,393.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mist has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mist Coin Profile

Mist launched on April 11th, 2021. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mist’s official website is mist.game.

Buying and Selling Mist

According to CryptoCompare, “Mist is an open-world, Action Role Playing Game with a dynamic combat style that is unique in the world of MMOs. Collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore infinite immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG. You can collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG built on the Mist NFT Framework.The game universe connects to the MIST native token as the in-game currency, allowing you to farm and stake tokens to earn in- and out- of game rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

