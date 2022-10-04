Mithril Reaches Market Cap of $20.70 Million (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Mithril coin can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mithril has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $20.70 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00085910 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00063938 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00030366 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00017929 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007859 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mithril

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications.The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

