MixMarvel Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (MIX)

MixMarvel (MIX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One MixMarvel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. MixMarvel has a market cap of $37.22 million and $773,333.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MixMarvel was first traded on April 27th, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME. MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality.The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

