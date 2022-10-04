MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Short Interest Up 15.7% in September

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MMEX Resources Price Performance
Shares of MMEX Resources stock opened at 0.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.05 and a 200 day moving average of 0.09. MMEX Resources has a 12 month low of 0.02 and a 12 month high of 0.85.
MMEX Resources Company Profile
