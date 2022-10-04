MobiFi (MoFi) Price Hits $0.0033

MobiFi (MoFi) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. MobiFi has a market cap of $495,811.00 and approximately $10,115.00 worth of MobiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MobiFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MobiFi has traded down 53.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MobiFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2021. MobiFi’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for MobiFi is mobifi.io. MobiFi’s official Twitter account is @mobi_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MobiFi is a financial orchestrator for Mobility as a Service (MaaS). It provides a transparent platform with a tokenized payment system to connect mobility service providers and users. Its DeFi bridge makes it possible to turn unused credit into a yield engine.The MoFi token uses Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, and it is the primary utility token to be used in exchange for SMiles, i.e., mobility services. When a user exchanges a MoFi token for SMiles, the MoFi will be burned. In this way, the MoFi token is deflationary, and over time, the total volume will be reduced. This mechanism of limited supply and ever reducing volume is intended to increase the value of the MoFi token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MobiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

