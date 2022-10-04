Mobiquity Technologies (MOBQ) and Its Rivals Financial Review

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Mobiquity Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mobiquity Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobiquity Technologies Competitors 85 389 577 7 2.48

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 111.75%. Given Mobiquity Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mobiquity Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mobiquity Technologies $2.67 million -$19.37 million -0.11 Mobiquity Technologies Competitors $1.30 billion $559.00 million 1.03

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mobiquity Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies. Mobiquity Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobiquity Technologies -879.32% N/A -236.27% Mobiquity Technologies Competitors -21.21% -101.92% -10.56%

Volatility & Risk

Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobiquity Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mobiquity Technologies competitors beat Mobiquity Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marketing and advertising technology and data intelligence company in the United States. The company's advertising technology operating system (ATOS) platform creates an automated marketplace of advertisers and publishers on digital media outlets to host online auctions to facilitate the sale of digital advertising targeted at users engaged on their internet-connected TV, laptop, tablet, desktop computer, mobile, and over-the-top streaming media devices; and gives advertisers the capability to understand and interact with their audiences and engage them by using ads in image and video formats. The company also offers data intelligence platform that provides data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and MobiExchange, a data focused technology solution that enables individuals and companies to build actionable data and insights for their own use or for resale. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, New York.

